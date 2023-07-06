Cape Fear Community College announces ‘Upward Bound’ program to assist high school students seeking higher education
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College announced the launch of its “Upward Bound” program on Thursday, July 6.
“This initiative aims to provide Pender High School and Heide Trask High School students with the necessary tools, resources, and support to excel academically and pursue higher education opportunities,” states the college.
Pender Early College High School students who are districted for Pender High or Heide Trask are also eligible.
“The CFCC Upward Bound program is designed specifically for motivated high school students in grades 9-12 who demonstrate the potential for success but may face economic and social barriers to pursuing higher education,” CFCC adds. “Eligible students must demonstrate a financial need or be a first-generation-to-college student.”
Services provided through the program include:
- Cultural enrichment activities
- Tutoring
- Academic workshops
- SAT/ACT preparation
- University and college tours
- Summer Academy
- Financial literacy for parents and students
For more information on the Upward Bound program, please visit the Cape Fear Community College website.
