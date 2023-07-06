Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Cape Fear Community College announces ‘Upward Bound’ program to assist high school students seeking higher education

Cape Fear Community College/CFCC
Cape Fear Community College/CFCC(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College announced the launch of its “Upward Bound” program on Thursday, July 6.

“This initiative aims to provide Pender High School and Heide Trask High School students with the necessary tools, resources, and support to excel academically and pursue higher education opportunities,” states the college.

Pender Early College High School students who are districted for Pender High or Heide Trask are also eligible.

“The CFCC Upward Bound program is designed specifically for motivated high school students in grades 9-12 who demonstrate the potential for success but may face economic and social barriers to pursuing higher education,” CFCC adds. “Eligible students must demonstrate a financial need or be a first-generation-to-college student.”

Services provided through the program include:

  • Cultural enrichment activities
  • Tutoring
  • Academic workshops
  • SAT/ACT preparation
  • University and college tours
  • Summer Academy
  • Financial literacy for parents and students

For more information on the Upward Bound program, please visit the Cape Fear Community College website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police at scene of shooting at Burnett Boulevard
One injured following shootout involving gang members on Burnett Blvd
Benjamin Comeford, William Collins and Christopher Koch
Three men arrested in Wilmington on July 4, charged with various property crimes stemming from car break-in investigations
On July 4, during yellow-flag conditions, two swimmers were caught in a rip current. Another...
‘Mass rescue scenario’: Rescue tube use credited in saving four swimmers from rip current at Oak Island
Family of woman killed in double homicide at home connected to TRU Colors Brewery blames...
Family remembers murder victim, blames TRU Colors CEO for her death
Richard Scott Callahan
Man arrested, charged for alleged sex crimes with a 13-year-old child in Whiteville

Latest News

Two people were shot including a baby.
UPDATE: Police say baby shot in New Bern died
The trapped child was unharmed in the incident.
Wilmington Fire Department frees child accidentally locked in gun safe at local store
A New Hanover County teacher died two years ago trying to save two young girls in a rip...
Two years after tragic Kure Beach rip current incident, Carnegie Medal to be bestowed on two heroes
Two years after tragic Kure Beach rip current incident, Carnegie Medal to be bestowed on two heroes