Cape Fear Community College announces ‘Upward Bound’ program to assist high school students seeking higher education

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College announced the launch of its “Upward Bound” program on Thursday, July 6.

“This initiative aims to provide Pender High School and Heide Trask High School students with the necessary tools, resources, and support to excel academically and pursue higher education opportunities,” states the college.

Pender Early College High School students who are districted for Pender High or Heide Trask are also eligible.

“The CFCC Upward Bound program is designed specifically for motivated high school students in grades 9-12 who demonstrate the potential for success but may face economic and social barriers to pursuing higher education,” CFCC adds. “Eligible students must demonstrate a financial need or be a first-generation-to-college student.”

Services provided through the program include:

Cultural enrichment activities

Tutoring

Academic workshops

SAT/ACT preparation

University and college tours

Summer Academy

Financial literacy for parents and students

For more information on the Upward Bound program, please visit the Cape Fear Community College website.

We believe that every student deserves opportunities for academic success and personal growth. Through CFCC’s Upward Bound program, we aim to empower local students by providing them with the necessary support and resources to pursue higher education. We want each of them to achieve their full potential.

