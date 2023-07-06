Brunswick Sheriff’s Charitable Foundation awards scholarships to four students

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick Sheriff’s Charitable Foundation announced the recent presentation of scholarships to four students.

According to the announcement, the scholarships awarded to the four had a total value of $5,250.

“The Charitable Foundation’s scholarships are designated for children of Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office employees and retired employees. Criteria for the scholarship include an essay on the impact of a Law Enforcement in their life, school grades and other accomplishments,” states the announcement from the foundation.

More information about the foundation can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.