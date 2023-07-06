Senior Connect
Brunswick Sheriff’s Charitable Foundation awards scholarships to four students

Pictured from left to right: Sheriff Brian Chism, Monique Stenquist (board chair), Felicia Woodard (board vice chair), Sharon Thompson (scholarship interviewer), Morgan Bellamy (scholarship recipient), and Chris Kain (board member) Not pictured: Reyde Jones, Timothy Tyler Clemmons, and Isaih Fishe(Brunswick Sheriff's Charitable Foundation)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick Sheriff’s Charitable Foundation announced the recent presentation of scholarships to four students.

According to the announcement, the scholarships awarded to the four had a total value of $5,250.

“The Charitable Foundation’s scholarships are designated for children of Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office employees and retired employees. Criteria for the scholarship include an essay on the impact of a Law Enforcement in their life, school grades and other accomplishments,” states the announcement from the foundation.

More information about the foundation can be found here.

