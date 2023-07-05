Wilmington Fire Department to host final JPAT of the year for those applying to be a firefighter

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department has announced that the fourth and final JPAT will be held on Saturday, July 8, for those looking to work with the department.

According to the City of Wilmington website, applicants must pass the physical agility test to move forward in the hiring process. Applications to the WFD must be submitted before partaking in the JPAT.

Check-in for the test will take place at 8 a.m. at the WFD’s Safety Training Center at 4500 Blue Clay Road in Castle Hayne.

“Candidates are required to bring their own pair of work/construction/mechanic gloves. Candidates will be required to submit to baseline vitals prior to beginning the course,” the WFD states. “You must complete the test to be considered for the job.”

Additionally, candidates must wear closed-toed athletic shoes and long pants or sweatpants to participate in the JPAT. For the running portion of the test, shorts are allowed.

