Whiteville police arrest man accused of shooting on Burkhead St
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WHITEVILLE N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville Police Department has arrested Shaton Shaw in connection to a shooting incident that occurred on the 300 block of Burkhead Street on June 6.
Shaw was arrested on July 4 on an outstanding warrant in connection to the June 6 shooting. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury.
His bond was set at $100,000 and more charges are expected to follow.
