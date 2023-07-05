Three men arrested in Wilmington on July 4, charged with various property crimes stemming from car break-in investigations

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department released details Wednesday concerning the arrest of three men on Tuesday, July 4.

According to the release, a WPD officer had been dispatched to the 6100 block of Dorsett Place at around 6:20 a.m. in relation to the breaking and entering of a vehicle.

“While the officer was taking the report a call came in that someone was trying to use a credit card that had been taken from the vehicle at a nearby store,” the release states. “Officers responded to the store and detained 52-year-old William Collins. Wilmington Police Detectives conducted a follow up investigation which resulted in the arrest of 48-year-old Christopher [Koch] for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle.”

Collins is being held under a $50,000 bond while Koch is being held under a $5,000 bond. There are additional property crimes pending against the two.

Later that same morning, at around 9 a.m., a WPD officer patrolling the 1400 block of Eastwood Road observed a person who matched the description of someone who was captured on video last week breaking into cars off of Eastwood Road.

“The officer got out with the man identified as 29-year-old Benjamin Comeford, the officer discovered that Comeford had a probation violation and he was subsequently arrested. When the officer searched Comeford it was discovered that he had two guns on him along with some marijuana. WPD detectives have taken out three additional charges on Comeford for property crimes,” the WPD release states.

Comeford is currently being held without bond in the New Hanover County jail.

