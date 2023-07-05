Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Thalian Association Community Theatre chooses Bradford Brown as new artistic director

Thalian Association Community Theatre announced in July 2023 that Bradford Brown is set to take...
Thalian Association Community Theatre announced in July 2023 that Bradford Brown is set to take over as artistic director(Thalian Association Community Theatre)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Thalian Association Community Theatre announced Wednesday that Bradford Brown will take over as artistic director.

He will succeed former Artistic Director Chandler Davis, who stepped down in March but is still working as an artistic consultant to help the transition until the end of the year.

Brown earned a BFA in musical theater from Syracuse University and an MFA in computer animation and special effects from Academy of Art University.

His career includes work as a set dresser on One Tree Hill, set dresser and prop master on the films Ironman 3, Scream 5 and The Georgetown Project and on the television shows Swamp Thing, Under the Dome, Revolution, Sleepy Hollow, Reprisal, Our Kind of People and Welcome to Flatch.

“I’ve always loved my life in the arts and have been incredibly fortunate to have worked in so many disciplines,” said Bradford. “I am thrilled to be coming back to the theater as the Thalian Association Community Theatre’s Artistic Director. I’m eager to use all the tools I’ve gathered over the years to create incredible theater for the Wilmington community.”

He became an adjunct professor at the University of North Carolina Wilmington and has made several dance/film hybrid performances at Cucalorus Film Festival’s Dancelorus events.

“It was important to find the right person to honor our mission as community theatre, continuing Chandler’s tradition of great production quality, as well as wonderful experiences for our volunteers and theatre family. Bradford’s diverse work history and skills, combined with his love for Thalian and local theatre ideally position him to lead our artistic vision,” said Thalian Association Executive Director Susan Habas.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Live Oak Bank Pavilion.
Delay in gates opening for Fourth of July celebrations caused mixed feelings among crowd
Trooper Jeffrey Dunlap
Official: NC trooper shot while assisting stranded driver, suspect killed
Freeman Park in Carolina Beach
Freeman Park reopens to vehicles after closure due to high Fourth of July traffic
N.C. Fourth of July Festival parade
Watch the N.C. Fourth of July Festival parade in Southport
The Cardinal Lanes building on July 4
Crews demolishing former Cardinal Lanes bowling alley

Latest News

‘Mass rescue scenario’: Rescue tube use credited in saving four swimmers from rip current at Oak Island
Man arrested, charged for alleged sex crimes with a 13-year-old child in Whiteville
‘Larry was a true cultural icon’: Veteran jazz artist, civil rights leader dies
On July 4, during yellow-flag conditions, two swimmers were caught in a rip current. Another...
‘Mass rescue scenario’: Rescue tube use credited in saving four swimmers from rip current at Oak Island