Thalian Association Community Theatre chooses Bradford Brown as new artistic director

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Thalian Association Community Theatre announced Wednesday that Bradford Brown will take over as artistic director.

He will succeed former Artistic Director Chandler Davis, who stepped down in March but is still working as an artistic consultant to help the transition until the end of the year.

Brown earned a BFA in musical theater from Syracuse University and an MFA in computer animation and special effects from Academy of Art University.

His career includes work as a set dresser on One Tree Hill, set dresser and prop master on the films Ironman 3, Scream 5 and The Georgetown Project and on the television shows Swamp Thing, Under the Dome, Revolution, Sleepy Hollow, Reprisal, Our Kind of People and Welcome to Flatch.

“I’ve always loved my life in the arts and have been incredibly fortunate to have worked in so many disciplines,” said Bradford. “I am thrilled to be coming back to the theater as the Thalian Association Community Theatre’s Artistic Director. I’m eager to use all the tools I’ve gathered over the years to create incredible theater for the Wilmington community.”

He became an adjunct professor at the University of North Carolina Wilmington and has made several dance/film hybrid performances at Cucalorus Film Festival’s Dancelorus events.

“It was important to find the right person to honor our mission as community theatre, continuing Chandler’s tradition of great production quality, as well as wonderful experiences for our volunteers and theatre family. Bradford’s diverse work history and skills, combined with his love for Thalian and local theatre ideally position him to lead our artistic vision,” said Thalian Association Executive Director Susan Habas.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.