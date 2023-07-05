Senior Connect
Sheriff’s office: Man arrested after stabbing ex-girlfriend in Supply

Mark Richardson
Mark Richardson(Columbus County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SUPPLY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has released details concerning the arrest of a man following an assault in Supply.

According to a report from the sheriff’s office, 51-year-old Mark Richardson allegedly stabbed his ex-girlfriend in the abdomen following a “verbal argument between the two.”

The incident was reported just before 10:20 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28.

Richardson has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon and was given a $25,000 secured bond.

