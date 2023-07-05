Pender County Humane Society collecting donations for pet food pantry

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Humane Society is asking the community to support its goal to establish a pet food pantry.

A fill-the-van event is set to be held on Tuesday, July 11, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Hampstead Women’s Club at 14435 Hwy 17.

Anyone interested in getting involved or learning more about the humane society is invited to attend the board meeting at 6 p.m. and let them know you’re coming by emailing forourfurryfriends@gmail.com.

