Pender County Humane Society collecting donations for pet food pantry

By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Humane Society is asking the community to support its goal to establish a pet food pantry.

A fill-the-van event is set to be held on Tuesday, July 11, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Hampstead Women’s Club at 14435 Hwy 17.

Anyone interested in getting involved or learning more about the humane society is invited to attend the board meeting at 6 p.m. and let them know you’re coming by emailing forourfurryfriends@gmail.com.

