Parks and Wildlife officers rescue bald eagle on Fourth of July

The wildlife agency said officers were called out to the injured fledgling bald eagle in...
The wildlife agency said officers were called out to the injured fledgling bald eagle in Douglas County Tuesday.(CPW)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - Several Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers spent their Fourth of July doing one of the most American things possible, rescuing a bald eagle.

The wildlife agency said officers were called out to an injured bald eagle in Douglas County on Tuesday.

“The eaglet was reportedly acting strange for a few days,” CPW posted to social media. “And officers carefully captured it.”

The eagle was taken to Birds of Prey in Broomfield where it will be treated for a possible head injury.

“Can you get more patriotic than a bald eagle rescue on July 4th?” CPW posted online.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

