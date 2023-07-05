One injured and one in custody following shootout involving gang members on Burnett Blvd

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police are responding to a shooting involving gang members on Burnett Blvd, that occurred just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to a WPD spokesperson, people police believe to be gang-affiliated fired at each other in two vehicles and one person was injured. The spokesperson believes the victim’s injuries are minor.

WPD has confirmed one person is in custody. The suspect’s name and any charges have not been disclosed at this time.

The road is an active scene and investigation.

This developing story will be updated as more details become available.

