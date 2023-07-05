Officials to test sirens at Brunswick Nuclear Plant on Wednesday, July 12

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Officials have announced that the sirens around the Brunswick Nuclear Plant will be tested on Wednesday, July 12.

Per Duke Energy, a five to 30-second test is scheduled between 10 and 11 a.m.

“To ensure they are functioning properly, it may be necessary to test some sirens more than once. Testing is performed in cooperation with emergency officials in Brunswick and New Hanover counties, who are responsible for sounding the sirens,” a Duke Energy announcement states.

The public doesn’t need to take any action, and local broadcasting stations won’t interrupt regular programming to broadcast Emergency Alert System messages. In the case of a real emergency requiring the sirens, alert messages would be broadcasted via local radio and TV stations.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.