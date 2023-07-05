New Hanover County to host Equity and Inclusion Summit

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County has announced its second annual Equity and Inclusion Summit set for Thursday and Friday, Sept. 14-15.

The summit will be at the Cape Fear Community College Union Station building. The county is partnering with the YWCA of the Lower Cape Fear to hold the summit.

“Last year participants from across the region converged on Wilmington to discuss some of the most pressing DEI topics in our country’s history. This year we are faced with even more regulations, bans and an assortment of issues that challenge the work of diversity and inclusion globally. Our goal is to help you navigate those challenges while building more inclusive communities across our state,” a county announcement states.

Registration will open on July 15 at the county’s website.

Per NHC, the topics will include:

“ESRI Representative, Sophia Garcia will discuss their latest efforts in creating Racial Equity through their GIS HUB

Navigating MWBE and small business challenges, Donna Stevenson, EMSLAB, Baltimore, MD

CODE Switch – Shades of Micro-aggressions, Travis Corpening, NHC Diversity & Equity Coordinator

Developing a Language Access Plan for First Responders, Capt. Christopher Smith, NHC Sheriff’s Department

Navigating Book Bans Panel Discussion, Dana Conners, NHC Library Director

Creating Inclusive Communities, Seth Smiley-Humphries, GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy, (DEIO)”

