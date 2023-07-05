Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

New Hanover County to host Equity and Inclusion Summit

Ashley Lomboy of the Waccamaw Siouan Tribe of NC will be the keynote speaker
Ashley Lomboy of the Waccamaw Siouan Tribe of NC will be the keynote speaker(New Hanover County)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County has announced its second annual Equity and Inclusion Summit set for Thursday and Friday, Sept. 14-15.

The summit will be at the Cape Fear Community College Union Station building. The county is partnering with the YWCA of the Lower Cape Fear to hold the summit.

“Last year participants from across the region converged on Wilmington to discuss some of the most pressing DEI topics in our country’s history. This year we are faced with even more regulations, bans and an assortment of issues that challenge the work of diversity and inclusion globally. Our goal is to help you navigate those challenges while building more inclusive communities across our state,” a county announcement states.

Registration will open on July 15 at the county’s website.

Per NHC, the topics will include:

  • “ESRI Representative, Sophia Garcia will discuss their latest efforts in creating Racial Equity through their GIS HUB
  • Navigating MWBE and small business challenges, Donna Stevenson, EMSLAB, Baltimore, MD
  • CODE Switch – Shades of Micro-aggressions, Travis Corpening, NHC Diversity & Equity Coordinator
  • Developing a Language Access Plan for First Responders, Capt. Christopher Smith, NHC Sheriff’s Department
  • Navigating Book Bans Panel Discussion, Dana Conners, NHC Library Director
  • Creating Inclusive Communities, Seth Smiley-Humphries, GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy, (DEIO)”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Live Oak Bank Pavilion.
Delay in gates opening for Fourth of July celebrations caused mixed feelings among crowd
Freeman Park in Carolina Beach
Freeman Park reopens to vehicles after closure due to high Fourth of July traffic
Trooper Jeffrey Dunlap
Official: NC trooper shot while assisting stranded driver, suspect killed
N.C. Fourth of July Festival parade
Watch the N.C. Fourth of July Festival parade in Southport
The Cardinal Lanes building on July 4
Crews demolishing former Cardinal Lanes bowling alley

Latest News

The Miracle Field will give people with disabilities more choices for extracurricular activities.
ACCESS of Wilmington to hold Dinner on the Diamond
Thalian Association Community Theatre announced in July 2023 that Bradford Brown is set to take...
Thalian Association Community Theatre chooses Bradford Brown as new artistic director
‘Mass rescue scenario’: Rescue tube use credited in saving four swimmers from rip current at Oak Island
On July 4, during yellow-flag conditions, two swimmers were caught in a rip current. Another...
‘Mass rescue scenario’: Rescue tube use credited in saving four swimmers from rip current at Oak Island