Museum of Coastal Carolina to host pirate week activities July 9-14

The Museum of Coastal Carolina is set to hold events for Pirate Week
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Museum of Coastal Carolina will host activities for pirate week starting on Sunday, July 9.

“Pirates are an important part of the maritime history of the Carolinas. Since the late 1500′s the Outer Banks have been a hotbed of piratical activities. The nearness of the gulf stream combined with shallow waters and sandbars made the Outer Banks an ideal location for piracy,” a museum announcement states.

Each day there will be pirate-themed crafts and a pirate scavenger hunt.

Other activities include:

  • Sunday, July 9: Pancakes with Pirates from 9 to 11 a.m.
  • Monday, July 10: A Pirate’s Life for Me presentation from 11 a.m. to noon.
  • Tuesday, July 11: Swashbuckling Sisters: Women in Piracy presentation from 11 a.m. to noon. Sandbar Lecture: Pirates of the Carolinas from 6 to 7 p.m.
  • Wednesday, July 12: Comedy Sword Fight Show from 11 a.m. to noon, 1 to 2 p.m. and 3 to 4 p.m.
  • Thursday, July 13: Pirate Meet and Greet from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Friday, July 14: Pirate meet and greet from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Pirate Week is coordinated by Jamie Justice, Education Manager in collaboration with the Town of Ocean Isle Beach. Jamie received her Bachelor of Science in Marine Biology from Bowling Green State University and her Master of Science in Environmental Science with concentrations in Marine and Coastal Education and Coastal Management from the University of North Carolina, Wilmington,” a museum announcement states.

