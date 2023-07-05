Senior Connect
‘Mass rescue scenario’: Rescue tube use credited in saving four swimmers from rip current at Oak Island

As of Wednesday, rip current risks are still moderate, and the purple flag is up at the beach due to man o' war sightings.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Oak Island Water Rescue announced on Wednesday, July 5, that a yellow flag is flying for moderate rip current risk.

“Rip currents will be stronger and more frequent during prime beach hours,” OIWR states in its announcement. “On [yellow] flag days, we ask you to avoid going in the surf over your knees, if you choose to go in at all.”

According to OIWR, on July 4, during yellow-flag conditions, two swimmers were caught in a rip current. Another two swimmers attempted to save them, but also became caught in the current.

Using the rescue tube from the SE 46th Street station, which is dedicated to Toni Watts, a beachgoer named Tyler rushed into the water to save the four swimmers.

“Tyler’s friends said he has lifeguard and firefighter training and quickly reached his friends in the rip current, 150′ off the beach,” the announcement states. “All four men safely returned to shore. Medical care, and transport off the beach was professionally provided by OIFD. Hospital transport of one young man, for non-fatal drowning, was performed by BC EMS paramedics.”

The purple flag is also flying in Oak Island due to the presence of Portuguese Man-O-War.

“Hopefully Toni’s friends and family can find comfort in knowing her rescue device saved the lives of several young men yesterday,” OIWR adds.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

