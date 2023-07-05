Senior Connect
Man charged with killing stepdad, wounding mom in Washington County shooting
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An arrest has been made in a double shooting that left one man dead and a woman injured.

Washington County deputies have charged 21-year-old Jahmire Patterson with murder and attempted murder.

Killed was Patterson’s stepfather, Arthur Tann, while his mother, Tanita Patterson, was airlifted to ECU Health Medical Center.

The shooting happened around 11:00 p.m. Monday at the couple’s home in the Old Cherry Road area of Creswell where the suspect also resided. Investigators say a domestic argument preceded the shooting.

Deputies say the shooting remains under investigation and that more charges are possible. Anyone with information on the shooting should call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 252-793-2422.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

