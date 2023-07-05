Senior Connect
Man arrested, charged for alleged sex crimes with a 13-year-old child in Whiteville

Richard Scott Callahan
Richard Scott Callahan(Columbus County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office released details on Wednesday, July 5, concerning the arrest of a man in a Whiteville case concerning sex crimes with a child.

According to the sheriff’s office, 34-year-old Richard Scott Callahan III “did take and attempt to take immoral, improper, and indecent liberties with victim who was under the age of 16, for the purpose of arousing and gratifying sexual desire.”

According to the report, the victim was 13 years old, and the alleged incident was reported on May 2.

Callahan III has been charged with indecent liberties with a child and was given a $10,000 secured bond.

