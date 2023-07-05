Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

‘Larry was a true cultural icon’: Veteran jazz artist, civil rights leader dies

Larry Thomas in a WECT interview in 2016 discussing the history of the Ocean City Jazz Festival
Larry Thomas in a WECT interview in 2016 discussing the history of the Ocean City Jazz Festival(wect)
By Frances Weller
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Larry Reni Thomas had a unique connection to words, people and music. Revered for decades as a jazz scholar, author, historian, and civil rights leader, when the Wilmington native spoke, people listened. Thomas died Friday. He was 73.

Thomas was educated in New Hanover County schools and was a student during the race riots in the early 1970′s that brought the group, the Wilmington 10, to the forefront. Thomas’ first book was entitled “The True Story Behind the Wilmington Ten.”

Wayne Moore was one of the nine young men and one woman wrongfully convicted in 1971 for arson and conspiracy. Moore, who now lives in Michigan, was at Thomas’s bedside shortly before he passed.

“Larry was a true cultural icon,” Moore said. “He had an original style, and whose unique understanding of history, jazz and Black history, will most likely, never be duplicated. The connections he made between the Wilmington Massacre of 1898 and the Wilmington Ten were on point. The fear of many Black leaders in this community to support our boycott was palpable. Larry believed wholeheartedly that the fear was generational and directly related to 1898.”

Thomas attended undergraduate school at North Carolina Central University and received his master’s degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1980. He would go on to publish several books and essays.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Carolina man drowns while trying to save children at Fort Fisher
Man drowns while trying to save children at Fort Fisher
Ogden Park
Officials: Man grazed by bullet during birthday party at Ogden Park
Crash on I-140 closes road
Four hospitalized, one charged with DWI after five-vehicle crash on I-140 East on Sunday
Portuguese man o’ war
Oak Island issues purple flag warning after reports of man o’ war stings
N.C. Fourth of July Festival parade
Watch the N.C. Fourth of July Festival parade in Southport

Latest News

Live Oak Bank Pavilion.
Gates open for Fourth of July celebration at Live Oak Bank Pavilion after delay
How to support veterans and pets during Fourth of July fireworks
(File photo)
Community invited to donate toward Christmas in July school shoe drive in Southport
How to support veterans and pets during Fourth of July fireworks