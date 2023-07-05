Gov. Cooper vetoes three bills which could affect transgender youth

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - On Wednesday, Governor Roy Cooper vetoed three bills that could affect LGBTQ+ youth in North Carolina:

House Bill 808, Gender Transition/Minors

House Bill 574, Fairness in Women’s Sports Act

Senate Bill 49, Parents’ Bill of Rights

House Bill 808, “Gender Transition/Minors,” would prohibit certain gender-affirming care for children. Among the procedures restricted by the bill are puberty-blockers, hormone replacement therapy and gender-affirming surgeries, however, the latter is typically recommended only for older adolescents and adults.

Gender-affirming care is linked to improved health outcomes for trans people and is recommended by the American Medical Association, American Academy of Pediatrics and several other major medical organizations.

“A doctor’s office is no place for politicians, and North Carolina should continue to let parents and medical professionals make decisions about the best way to offer gender care for their children. Ordering doctors to stop following approved medical protocols sets a troubling precedent and is dangerous for vulnerable youth and their mental health,” Cooper said in a written release.

House Bill 574, the “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act,” would prohibit trans women and girls from playing on women and girls athletic teams in middle, high school and college-level sports.

“We don’t need politicians inflaming their political culture wars by making broad, uninformed decisions about an extremely small number of vulnerable children that are already handled by a robust system that relies on parents, schools and sports organizations,” Cooper said in the release.

Senate Bill 49, the “Parents’ Bill of Rights,” would restrict “instruction on gender identity, sexual activity, or sexuality” from being in the curriculum for kindergarten through fourth grade. Sexual health education currently begins in the seventh grade in N.C., according to state law. The bill would also require staff to notify parents if a child asks to use a different name or pronouns, a policy which would effectively out a transgender student who has not yet come out to their parents.

“Parents are the most essential educators for their children and their involvement must be encouraged, but this bill will scare teachers into silence by injecting fear and uncertainty into classrooms. This “Don’t Say Gay” bill also hampers the important and sometimes lifesaving role of educators as trusted advisers when students have nowhere else to turn. The rights of parents are well established in state law, so instead of burdening schools with their political culture wars, legislators should help them with better teacher pay and more investments in students,” Cooper said in the release.

