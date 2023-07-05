Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

First Alert Forecast: seasonable heat, scattered storms

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 3:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hope you weathered the Fourth of July weekend well! Widespread heat, a few storms, and surf and tidal issues made their mark on this summer holiday weekend. Your First Alert Forecast carries a seasonable brand of heat for the truncated work week with daily high temperatures mainly in the upper 80s and lower 90s and heat index values in the upper 90s and lower 100s. Nighttime readings will fail to fall below 70 in the majority of cases.

Fairly standard summertime hazards accompany your First Alert Forecast in this time, including a low to moderate rip current risk. Thanks for keeping it safe in that toasty 82-degree surf! Chances for locally heavy thunderstorms open at 50% Wednesday, 60% Wednesday night, 50% Thursday, 30-40% Thursday night, 30% Friday, and 20-30% Friday night. The tropics ought to remain free of storms as Atlantic Hurricane Season slowly ticks deeper into its second month...

Capture the weekend in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Stay alert and prepared for the heart of Atlantic Hurricane Season with wect.com/hurricane.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Live Oak Bank Pavilion.
Delay in gates opening for Fourth of July celebrations caused mixed feelings among guest
Trooper Jeffrey Dunlap
Official: NC trooper shot while assisting stranded driver, suspect killed
Freeman Park in Carolina Beach
Carolina Beach Police Department: Freeman Park to close to vehicles
N.C. Fourth of July Festival parade
Watch the N.C. Fourth of July Festival parade in Southport
The Cardinal Lanes building on July 4
Crews demolishing former Cardinal Lanes bowling alley

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast for Tue. evening Jul. 4, 2023.
First Alert Forecast: scattered storms around for fireworks this evening
Your First Alert Forecast for Tue. evening Jul. 4, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. morning, July 4, 2023...
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. morning, July 4, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, July 3, 2023
First Alert Forecast: hottest weather so far in 2023 through Fourth of July