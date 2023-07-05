First Alert Forecast: seasonable heat, scattered storms

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hope you weathered the Fourth of July weekend well! Widespread heat, a few storms, and surf and tidal issues made their mark on this summer holiday weekend. Your First Alert Forecast carries a seasonable brand of heat for the truncated work week with daily high temperatures mainly in the upper 80s and lower 90s and heat index values in the upper 90s and lower 100s. Nighttime readings will fail to fall below 70 in the majority of cases.

Fairly standard summertime hazards accompany your First Alert Forecast in this time, including a low to moderate rip current risk. Thanks for keeping it safe in that toasty 82-degree surf! Chances for locally heavy thunderstorms open at 50% Wednesday, 60% Wednesday night, 50% Thursday, 30-40% Thursday night, 30% Friday, and 20-30% Friday night. The tropics ought to remain free of storms as Atlantic Hurricane Season slowly ticks deeper into its second month...

Capture the weekend in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Stay alert and prepared for the heart of Atlantic Hurricane Season with wect.com/hurricane.

