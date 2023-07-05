Coastal BUDS announces dates for iCan Dance Camp

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Coastal Bringing Up Down Syndrome has announced that its iCan Dance Camp will run from August 21 to 25 at the Community Arts Center in downtown Wilmington.

“iCan Dance Camp is a week-long program for individual ages 5 and up with disabilities. Each dancer learns a choreographed routine with the help of iCan Shine trained instructors and volunteers. On the final day of camp, all participants will showcase what they learned in an on-stage performance,” a Coastal BUDS announcement states.

Registration is open now for people ages 5 and up with any diagnosed disability, such as Down syndrome, autism, ADHD or a physical disability. You can register participants via this online form.

Coastal BUDS is also looking for volunteers who are at least 12 years old. Volunteers don’t need any prior experience working with people with disabilities or dance experience; training is provided. You can register to volunteer via this form.

