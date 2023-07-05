Cape Fear Community College to offer automotive program as night course

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College announced on Wednesday that it is expanding its Automotive Systems Technology program to offer it as a night course in the fall.

“The night course aims to make quality education more accessible to individuals interested in pursuing a new career or advancing their existing career in the automotive industry,” a CFCC announcement states.

CFCC says that it has a waitlist of employers reaching out to hire people who graduate from the certificate, diploma and associate degree programs. The school says program graduates have a potential average wage of $22 per hour, with some reaching over $36 per hour.

“We understand the challenges faced by working professionals who wish to pursue further education,” said CFCC President Jim Morton. “With the expansion of the Automotive Systems Technology program to include night courses, we offer the opportunity for individuals to acquire the skills necessary for success in the automotive industry, all while maintaining their work-life balance.”

You can see some of CFCC’s local partners below and learn more about the program on school’s website.

Baker Motor Company

Bob King Buick GMC

Capital Ford of Wilmington

CarMax

Coastal Autoworks

D&E Mitsubishi

Fairway Ford

Flow Acura of Wilmington

Hendrick Toyota

Hendrick Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat

Hughes Bros. Tire

Jeff Gordon Chevrolet

JS&J Auto

Coastal Kia

Land Rover Cape Fear

Parkway Volvo Subaru Hyundai Volkswagen

RNR Tire Express

Stevenson Hendrick Honda

Stevenson Hendrick Mazda

Street & Sons Tire and Auto Repair

Westgate Chevrolet of Burgaw

