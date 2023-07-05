Candidate filing period begins Friday, July 7 for NC’s 2023 Municipal Elections

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Candidates planning to run in 2023 Municipal Elections in North Carolina can begin filing at Noon on Friday, July 7, and they have until the period ends at Noon on Friday, July 21 to sign up. Candidates may file at their county board of elections office.

All of the municipal elections in southeastern North Carolina will take place in the November timeframe. In this year’s elections. voters will decide three seats on Wilmington City Council and on the mayor’s seat. Mayoral races will also be decided in the three beach towns in New Hanover County. There will be a dozen mayoral races on ballots in Brunswick County, including in Leland and Southport. Two members of Whiteville City Council will be on the ballot, along with the mayor’s seat. You can see the list of races up for election in your county by clicking here to view the NCSBE’s 2023 Municipal Elections map.

One-Stop Early Voting for the November Municipal Elections will begin on Thursday, October 19, and runs through Saturday, November 4. Voters have until Tuesday, October 31 to request an absentee ballot for this year’s elections, and following a change in state election law, the ballots must be returned by 5:00 p.m. on Election Day, which is Tuesday, November 7.

One of the biggest changes in this year’s elections is that voters will be asked to show Photo ID when they check in to vote. Most voters will be able to show their driver’s license. But for those who do not have a valid license, they can get one for free from the Division of Motor Vehicles. Voters will also be able to get free identification cards from their county board of elections.

The State Board of Elections provides this information regarding Voter ID:

In-Person Voters

Voters must show an acceptable photo ID when they check in at their voting site during early voting or on Election Day. Election workers check to see if the picture on the ID reasonably resembles the voter. The address on the photo ID does not have to match the voter registration records.

If the voter does not show an acceptable ID, the voter may proceed in one of the two following ways:

1. vote with an ID Exception Form and a provisional ballot, or

2. vote with a provisional ballot and return to their county board of elections office with their photo ID by the day before county canvass. (For municipal elections in September and October, this deadline is the Monday following Election Day. For all other elections, the deadline is the second Thursday following Election Day.)

Absentee-By-Mail Voters

Voters who vote by mail must include a photocopy of an acceptable ID inside the “photo ID envelope” that comes with their ballot. Or they may complete an ID Exception Form with the absentee ballot return envelope.

Acceptable Photo IDs for Voting

Any of the following that is unexpired, or expired for one year or less:

Note: A voter 65 or older may use an expired form of acceptable ID if the ID was unexpired on their 65th birthday.

Any of the following, regardless of whether the ID contains an expiration or issuance date:

Military or veterans ID card issued by the U.S. government

Tribal enrollment card issued by a tribe recognized by the State or federal government

ID card issued by an agency of the U.S. government or the State of North Carolina for a public assistance program

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.