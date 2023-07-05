Baby in critical condition after shooting in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A baby is in critical condition after being shot Tuesday night in New Bern.

Police said the shooting happened just before 10:00 p.m. in the 1000 block of Lagrange Street.

Officers said they found 22-year-old Nathan Sheptock and one-year-old Nalaoni Sheptock both shot.

The man was treated and released from CarolinaEast Medical Center while the baby girl was transferred to ECU Health Medical Center where she remains in critical condition.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call them at (252) 672-4253.

