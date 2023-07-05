Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Baby in critical condition after shooting in New Bern

Baby in critical condition after shooting in New Bern
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A baby is in critical condition after being shot Tuesday night in New Bern.

Police said the shooting happened just before 10:00 p.m. in the 1000 block of Lagrange Street.

Officers said they found 22-year-old Nathan Sheptock and one-year-old Nalaoni Sheptock both shot.

The man was treated and released from CarolinaEast Medical Center while the baby girl was transferred to ECU Health Medical Center where she remains in critical condition.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call them at (252) 672-4253.

Baby found shot and in critical condition in New Bern

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police at scene of shooting at Burnett Boulevard
One injured following shootout involving gang members on Burnett Blvd
Benjamin Comeford, William Collins and Christopher Koch
Three men arrested in Wilmington on July 4, charged with various property crimes stemming from car break-in investigations
Family of woman killed in double homicide at home connected to TRU Colors Brewery blames...
Family remembers murder victim, blames TRU Colors CEO for her death
On July 4, during yellow-flag conditions, two swimmers were caught in a rip current. Another...
‘Mass rescue scenario’: Rescue tube use credited in saving four swimmers from rip current at Oak Island
Richard Scott Callahan
Man arrested, charged for alleged sex crimes with a 13-year-old child in Whiteville

Latest News

While some of us might look forward to all of the fun and games that come along with the Fourth...
Local animal shelter sees increase in calls after Fourth of July
Myrtle Beach proposal saved by officers and a local with a metal detector
Beach proposal saved after community member, Myrtle Beach police help find ring in the sand
Bubba celebrates birthday at Greenville Zoo
Greenville zoo celebrates oldest resident turning 62
Police at scene of shooting at Burnett Boulevard
One injured following shootout involving gang members on Burnett Blvd
The Museum of Coastal Carolina will host activities for the pirate week starting on Sunday,...
Museum of Coastal Carolina to host pirate week activities July 9-14