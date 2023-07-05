ACCESS of Wilmington to hold Dinner on the Diamond

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - ACCESS of Wilmington has announced the celebration of the 10th Anniversary of the Miracle Field and Kiwanis Miracle Playground with a special ‘Dinner on the Diamond’ event.

The dinner will be held at the Miracle Field on August 3 for disabled children, adults and veterans who have made it through ACCESS of Wilmington’s programs: The Miracle League of Wilmington, ACCESS Fitness, Project SOAR Veterans Program, Accessible Adventures, ACCESS Play, and Recreation Therapy.

Community members are also invited to participate in the following:

“The 33,000 square-foot rubberized Miracle Field and the 1st accessible playground in SENC--Kiwanis Miracle Playground have transformed lives and provided accessible places for all to build community and eliminate barriers to health. Since Opening Day of The Miracle Field in 2013, ACCESS of Wilmington has grown to serve over 650 children, adults, and Veterans living with disabilities in the community and on The Miracle Field,” ACCESS of Wilmington wrote in a press release.

