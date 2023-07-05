Senior Connect
1 dead, 6 hurt in July Fourth block party shooting on Maryland’s Eastern Shore

July 4 has seen more mass shootings than any other day in the year over the past few years, according to new research. (CNN, WJZ, KTVT, WFAA, WBFF)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — A 14-year-old boy was killed and six other people were injured in a shooting at a Fourth of July block party on Maryland’s Eastern Shore early Wednesday, according to the county sheriff’s office.

The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting in Salisbury shortly after midnight, according to a statement posted on social media. Salisbury is a city of about 33,200 people about 120 miles (193 kilometers) southeast of Washington, D.C.

Investigators determined that seven people were shot and one victim, a 14-year-old boy, died at a hospital, the sheriff’s office said. The other six victims were being treated at a hospital, but their injuries were not considered life-threatening.

No arrests have been made, but there was an active investigation, Capt. Timothy Robinson said by telephone.

The Salisbury shooting was one of several mass shootings over the holiday weekend, including fatal shootings in Baltimore, Fort Worth, Texas, and Philadelphia.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

