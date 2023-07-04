Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Shooting after local festival leaves three dead and eight injured in Texas, police say

Police lights
Police lights(Pexels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Authorities in Texas say three people were killed and eight people were injured when gunfire erupted following a local festival.

The shooting in Fort Worth happened Monday night in the Como neighborhood in the city’s southwest. WFAA, citing police, reports the shooting occurred just hours after the end of the neighborhood’s annual ComoFest.

The report said no arrests had been made as of Tuesday morning. It was also unclear how many people may have opened fire.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Carolina man drowns while trying to save children at Fort Fisher
Man drowns while trying to save children at Fort Fisher
Ogden Park
Officials: Man grazed by bullet during birthday party at Ogden Park
Crash on I-140 closes road
Crash closes road on I-140E. in New Hanover County
Portuguese man o’ war
Oak Island issues purple flag warning after reports of man o’ war stings
Officials expect the project to be completed this fall.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Median closed for portion of U.S. 17 in Brunswick Co.

Latest News

Manny Oliver is shown near the bus that will be used in the tour in celebration of his son...
Parkland parents go on bus tour in honor of slain son’s 23rd birthday
Matthew Freeman
Pender Co. authorities ask for help in locating missing 17-year-old
Manny Oliver is shown near the bus that will be used in the tour in celebration of his son...
Parkland parents go on bus tour in honor of slain son's 23rd birthday
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the...
Kremlin open to talks over potential prisoner swap involving detained US reporter Evan Gershkovich
Philadelphia police stand at the intersection of 56th Street and Kingsessing Avenue after...
Gunman opens fire at random on Philadelphia streets, killing 5 before arrest, police say