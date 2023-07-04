Shallotte Battle of the Badges blood drive set for Aug. 9

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The Blood Connection is hosting a Battle of the Badges blood drive on Wednesday, Aug. 9, in Shallotte.

The Shallotte Police and Fire departments are competing to see who can get the most blood donations.

“Please sign up and donate,” a Facebook post by the Shallotte Police Department states. “We love having competitions with our Fire Dept!”

Donations will take place from 2-7 p.m. at 123 Mulberry Street.

Shallotte Battle of the Badges (Town of Shallotte)

