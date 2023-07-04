Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Police: Man ‘body slams’ puppy in Monroe parking lot

When police arrived, they said the puppy was already dead.
He is being held on a $10,000 bond, jail records state.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) – A man was arrested after someone saw him “body slam” a puppy in Monroe, authorities said.

According to the Monroe Police Department, a concerned citizen called 911 at 12 p.m. on Monday after seeing a man body slam the animal in the parking lot of a business on West Roosevelt Boulevard.

When police arrived, they said the puppy was already dead. Patrol officers then worked to find the person responsible.

According to Monroe Police, Michael Ray Price was arrested a short time later at a Venus Street address and charged with felony cruelty to animals.

He is being held on a $10,000 bond, jail records state.

Download the free WBTV News app for all the latest breaking news headlines.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Live Oak Bank Pavilion.
Delay in gates opening for Fourth of July celebrations caused mixed feelings among guest
Trooper Jeffrey Dunlap
Official: NC trooper shot while assisting stranded driver, suspect killed
Freeman Park in Carolina Beach
Carolina Beach Police Department: Freeman Park to close to vehicles
N.C. Fourth of July Festival parade
Watch the N.C. Fourth of July Festival parade in Southport
The Cardinal Lanes building on July 4
Crews demolishing former Cardinal Lanes bowling alley

Latest News

Delay in gates opening for Fourth of July celebrations caused mixed feelings among guest
Larry Thomas in a WECT interview in 2016 discussing the history of the Ocean City Jazz Festival
‘Larry was a true cultural icon’: Veteran jazz artist, civil rights leader dies
Live Oak Bank Pavilion.
Delay in gates opening for Fourth of July celebrations caused mixed feelings among guest
How to support veterans and pets during Fourth of July fireworks
(File photo)
Community invited to donate toward Christmas in July school shoe drive in Southport