Pender Co. authorities ask for help in locating missing 17-year-old

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriffs Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 17-year-old who was last seen at approximately midnight on July 4.

Matthew Freeman is 5′11 and weighs about 180 pounds.

“He was last seen wearing gray/cream colored jogger pants, a black t-shirt, and white shoes. He had a black backpack, and two other blue bags in his possession,” a news release from the sheriff’s office states. “He was seen getting into a silver hatchback, possibly a Kia Soul driven by a ‘Richard’ subject (unknown last name), no license plate available. He was seen heading toward Wallace on Penderlea Highway. He has been known to frequent Wallace and Wilmington.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pender County Sheriff’s Office at 910-259-1515. Refer to case # 2023-01566 when calling.

