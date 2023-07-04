Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Official: NC trooper shot while assisting stranded driver, suspect killed

Trooper Jeffrey Dunlap
Trooper Jeffrey Dunlap(State Highway Patrol)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX CAROLINA) - The North Carolina Department of Public Safety (NCDPS) said a veteran trooper was injured in a shooting along an interstate Monday night.

According to First Sergeant Christopher Knox, at approximately 7:35 p.m., a trooper with the State Highway Patrol was shot while assisting a stranded motorist on I-26 west near mile marker 33. The motorist took out a gun, fired and hit Trooper Jeffrey L. Dunlap in the chest.

Knox said a round was stopped by Trooper Dunlap’s ballistic vest and he was able to return fire, hitting the suspect. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

Trooper Dunlap is a 13-year veteran assigned to Buncombe County. He was taken to a local hospital for observation and has since been released.

The suspect was identified as 57-year-old Wesley Scott Taylor of Leicester, NC.

Knox said in accordance with agency protocol, Trooper Dunlap has been placed on administrative leave while the shooting is being investigated by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Carolina man drowns while trying to save children at Fort Fisher
Man drowns while trying to save children at Fort Fisher
Ogden Park
Officials: Man grazed by bullet during birthday party at Ogden Park
Crash on I-140 closes road
Four hospitalized, one charged with DWI after five-vehicle crash on I-140 East on Sunday
Portuguese man o’ war
Oak Island issues purple flag warning after reports of man o’ war stings
Officials expect the project to be completed this fall.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Median closed for portion of U.S. 17 in Brunswick Co.

Latest News

N.C. Fourth of July Festival parade
Watch the N.C. Fourth of July Festival parade in Southport
The Cardinal Lanes building on July 4
Crews demolishing former Cardinal Lanes bowling alley
Crews demolishing Cardinal Lanes bowling alley
July Challenge: Kettle bell workout