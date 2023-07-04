Senior Connect
Local police departments to host National Night Out events

By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Local police departments are set to host events for National Night Out on Thursday, Aug. 1.

National Night Out is a campaign promoting partnerships between police and the community.

The Carolina Beach Police Department will host an event from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Carolina Beach Boardwalk Gazebo.

“We will have multiple first responders and other agencies, as well as emergency vehicles on display. There will be live music, entertainment, free hot dogs, and a lot of family fun!” a CBPD announcement states.

The Whiteville Police Department will host an event at the City Hall parking lot from 6 to 9 p.m.

“Please join us for a night of fun for the whole family! We can’t wait to see you there!” a WPD announcement states.

