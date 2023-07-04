Leland police responding to two car crashes, advise caution

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Leland police are on the scenes of two single-car traffic crashes on U.S. 17 North, one near mile marker 45 by Village Road and one near the Brunswick River Bridge.

“Traffic is flowing, but due to the holiday weekend and the current weather situation, motorists should use caution in the area,” Leland Police Department wrote on their Facebook page.

