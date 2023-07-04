Senior Connect
Leland police responding to two car crashes, advise caution

(Source: MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Leland police are on the scenes of two single-car traffic crashes on U.S. 17 North, one near mile marker 45 by Village Road and one near the Brunswick River Bridge.

“Traffic is flowing, but due to the holiday weekend and the current weather situation, motorists should use caution in the area,” Leland Police Department wrote on their Facebook page.

