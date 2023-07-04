At least six people stung by Portuguese man o’ wars near Oak Island

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - As thousands of people flock to southeastern North Carolina’s beaches for the Forth of July, water rescue officials in Oak Island are warning visitors about a series of Portuguese man o’ war sightings and stings.

Oak Island Water Rescue Chief Pete Grendze says at least six people, including four children, have recently been stung by the jellyfish-looking creatures within the past week.

“We have had numerous jellyfish stings in the last couple of days and, in fact, walking the beach today in a 100-yard span I saw five of them up on the beach,” Grendze said.

Grendze says the man o’ wars tend to migrate to the area in the summer once the water warms up. He says he’s been stung before and describes the pain as a constant burning sensation.

“It’s like a rope burn that keeps burning so it’s nasty until you take care of it,” Grendze said. “Then, they usually clear up pretty quickly. Sometimes, they will last several days so you have to keep rinsing the area with fresh water for 2-3 days afterward.”

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration warns that man o’ wars can still sting you weeks after they wash ashore.

Emergency response teams in Oak Island have placed purple flags along the beach to indicate the presence of potentially-dangerous marine life near the shore. Oak Island does not have lifeguards on duty along the beach. Grendze says if you come a cross a man o’ war, try to stay away.

“Cover it up if you can,” he said. “Cover it up with sand because that way somebody else won’t accidentally step on it. Leave it alone. You’re not going to get it back in the water. Once they hit land, they’re dead, they’re done. If you do get stung, the best thing they want you to do is to flush the area. If you have vinegar that’s the best because it neutralizes the toxin.”

Still, Grendze says it is best to avoid getting close to the man o’ wars.

“Just leave them alone because even though they look dead on the ground, their tentacles can still be full of venom. So, just watch out, the tentacles could be 2 feet to 3 feet long and you won’t even see them,” he said.

Oak Island posts updated beach conditions on the town website.

