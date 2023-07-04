How to support veterans and pets during Fourth of July fireworks

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Fourth of July celebrations often wrap up with huge fireworks shows. But for some, those loud noises are not what they want to hear.

Veterans and pets are easily triggered by the loud sounds of fireworks. For veterans, the noise can trigger PTSD, and for pets, thoughts of anxiety.

Therefore, a veteran’s loved one or a pet owner can make all the difference during tonight’s celebrations when loud booms and popping noises become triggering.

Advice for helping veterans struggling with PTSD

Save a Vet Founder Tony Vivaldi tells says the biggest mistake many people make is telling veterans to avoid the celebration at all costs.

Vivaldi says it’s important to acknowledge fireworks but to tell your loved one to turn inward and remind them that they are home and safe.

To help them better understand this at the moment, Vivaldi says it’s a good idea to do an activity while fireworks are going off.

Vivaldi suggests going to a movie, cooking your loved one’s favorite meal or playing a game.

If people cannot recognize whether their loved one is experiencing PTSD and anxiety, Vivaldi says they can take online courses to better help them identify when their veteran is feeling down.

“You need to be the one you need to step up. Reach out to this veteran,” said Vivaldi.

Vivaldi wants veterans and their loved ones to remember mental health always comes first. He encourages family members and friends to know what resources are available such as the 988 number and know where to go for outside help if necessary.

How to help pets stay calm amidst July 4 fireworks

As for pets, they aren’t all that different.

The loud noises from the fireworks make pets anxious and cause them to take off to get away from the sounds.

As a result, many shelters become overcrowded following July 4.

Founder of Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue, Diana Topjian says there are ways to prepare pets for the loud booms on July 4 and prevent pets from overflowing to shelters.

Topjian recommends leaving pets inside; blocking doggy doors; placing pets in a dark room with television noise or music; ensuring pets are on leashes and giving pets over-the-counter relaxers.

Topjian says there is one thing pet owners should stray from, although it may seem useful.

“It’s human nature, we want to console our pup or our cat when they’re really nervous and scared. And that’s fine. Some do well with that, others will be uncomfortable. And so you really need to let them go to their safe space, wherever that might be,” said Topjian.

If one’s pet does become lost, Topjian recommends contacting their county’s animal control and sending them a photo, and posting pictures to social media and sites such as PawBoost and 24Petwatch.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.