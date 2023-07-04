Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Get Fit with 6: July challenge

By Kim Ratcliff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This month, we will be working with kettle bells to focus on strengthening glutes, core, quads, and improve balance. This is a quick workout so you can fit it in even if you only have 15 minutes. If you don’t want to use a kettle bell, you can do the exercises with a water bottle or just do the movements without holding anything.

Kettle Bell Switches Around Your Waist

- stand shoulder width apart

- arms straight in front of you holding the kettle bell

- shoulders back, chest up

- take the kettle bell around your back to the front

- keep arms straight, core tight

- don’t raise the kettle bell, keep it low

- switch to the other side

Squat Kettle Bell Thru Legs Switch

- widen your stance

- kettle bell in front holding with one hand

- keep glutes behind you

- squat down push kettle bell in between your legs and grab with the other hand and stand up

- keep rotating in between your legs in a figure 8

Kettle Bell Opposite Knee to Elbow

- bring feet back together, should width apart

- hold the bottom of the kettle bell

- lift kettle bell up then across your body while raising the opposite knee

- squeeze into the side of your abs

Get Fit With 6
Get Fit With 6(WECT)

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Carolina man drowns while trying to save children at Fort Fisher
Man drowns while trying to save children at Fort Fisher
Ogden Park
Officials: Man grazed by bullet during birthday party at Ogden Park
Crash on I-140 closes road
Four hospitalized, one charged with DWI after five-vehicle crash on I-140 East on Sunday
Portuguese man o’ war
Oak Island issues purple flag warning after reports of man o’ war stings
Officials expect the project to be completed this fall.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Median closed for portion of U.S. 17 in Brunswick Co.