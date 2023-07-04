Get Fit with 6: July challenge

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This month, we will be working with kettle bells to focus on strengthening glutes, core, quads, and improve balance. This is a quick workout so you can fit it in even if you only have 15 minutes. If you don’t want to use a kettle bell, you can do the exercises with a water bottle or just do the movements without holding anything.

Kettle Bell Switches Around Your Waist

- stand shoulder width apart

- arms straight in front of you holding the kettle bell

- shoulders back, chest up

- take the kettle bell around your back to the front

- keep arms straight, core tight

- don’t raise the kettle bell, keep it low

- switch to the other side

Squat Kettle Bell Thru Legs Switch

- widen your stance

- kettle bell in front holding with one hand

- keep glutes behind you

- squat down push kettle bell in between your legs and grab with the other hand and stand up

- keep rotating in between your legs in a figure 8

Kettle Bell Opposite Knee to Elbow

- bring feet back together, should width apart

- hold the bottom of the kettle bell

- lift kettle bell up then across your body while raising the opposite knee

- squeeze into the side of your abs

