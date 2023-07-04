Get Fit with 6: July challenge
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This month, we will be working with kettle bells to focus on strengthening glutes, core, quads, and improve balance. This is a quick workout so you can fit it in even if you only have 15 minutes. If you don’t want to use a kettle bell, you can do the exercises with a water bottle or just do the movements without holding anything.
Kettle Bell Switches Around Your Waist
- stand shoulder width apart
- arms straight in front of you holding the kettle bell
- shoulders back, chest up
- take the kettle bell around your back to the front
- keep arms straight, core tight
- don’t raise the kettle bell, keep it low
- switch to the other side
Squat Kettle Bell Thru Legs Switch
- widen your stance
- kettle bell in front holding with one hand
- keep glutes behind you
- squat down push kettle bell in between your legs and grab with the other hand and stand up
- keep rotating in between your legs in a figure 8
Kettle Bell Opposite Knee to Elbow
- bring feet back together, should width apart
- hold the bottom of the kettle bell
- lift kettle bell up then across your body while raising the opposite knee
- squeeze into the side of your abs
