First Alert Forecast: lots of heat, a few storms for the Fourth

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Some of the same weather features that prompted your First Alert Weather Team to issue a First Alert Action Day for Monday will be present in your Cape Fear Forecast for this Tuesday, July 4. So, as you have a happy and safe Independence Day with your loved ones, please heed any and all heat, storm, rip current, and coastal flood statements you see on your WECT Weather App. And listen to your body! Alcohol is a net dehydrator, so keep the water intake very high if you are drinking adult beverages.

Happy Fourth! Here is a reasonable hour-by-hour look. Keep hydration a habit! Your WECT Weather App can help you with any spotty pop-up storms and any saltwater statements as high tidal flooding and rip currents may also present hazards. Have a safe and happy time! pic.twitter.com/9R4lpzgviM — Gannon Medwick (@medwick) July 4, 2023

The tropics are tranquil. Stay sharp for the heart of the season with wect.com/hurricane.

