First Alert Forecast: lots of heat, a few storms for the Fourth

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 4:08 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Some of the same weather features that prompted your First Alert Weather Team to issue a First Alert Action Day for Monday will be present in your Cape Fear Forecast for this Tuesday, July 4. So, as you have a happy and safe Independence Day with your loved ones, please heed any and all heat, storm, rip current, and coastal flood statements you see on your WECT Weather App. And listen to your body! Alcohol is a net dehydrator, so keep the water intake very high if you are drinking adult beverages.

Summer goes strong in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Tap your WECT Weather App for a location-specific ten-day forecast any time you like.

The tropics are tranquil. Stay sharp for the heart of the season with wect.com/hurricane.

