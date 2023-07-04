Senior Connect
Driver hospitalized after car crashes into pole, catches on fire

A crash in Southport sent a driver to the hospital after their car caught on fire.
A crash in Southport sent a driver to the hospital after their car caught on fire.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A driver is in the hospital after their car crashed through a metal sign and utility pole before catching on fire in Southport on Monday, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The wreck happened at the intersection of Shepherd Road and East Moore Street.

A crash in Southport sent a driver to the hospital after their car caught on fire.
A crash in Southport sent a driver to the hospital after their car caught on fire.

Several people were in the vehicle and refused medical treatment.

WECT News is waiting for more information about the condition of the driver and if they will face any charges.

