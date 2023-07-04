Senior Connect
Crews demolishing former Cardinal Lanes bowling alley

As of Tuesday, July 4, crews are working to demolish the Cardinal Lanes bowling alley following its closure earlier this year.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As of Tuesday, July 4, crews are working to demolish Cardinal Lanes following its closure earlier this year.

The alley closed in May after, according to owner Ronnie Schnell, he was made an offer he couldn’t refuse.

It first opened in the 1970s at the location of what is now the Independence Mall, and it was moved to Shipyard Boulevard before the mall’s opening in 1979.

Residents react to Cardinal Lanes Bowling Alley’s upcoming closing
Cardinal Lanes on May 1, 2023, which is set to be its final day of games before it closes its...

