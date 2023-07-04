Crews demolishing former Cardinal Lanes bowling alley

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As of Tuesday, July 4, crews are working to demolish Cardinal Lanes following its closure earlier this year.

The alley closed in May after, according to owner Ronnie Schnell, he was made an offer he couldn’t refuse.

It first opened in the 1970s at the location of what is now the Independence Mall, and it was moved to Shipyard Boulevard before the mall’s opening in 1979.

