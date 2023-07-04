Senior Connect
Community invited to donate toward Christmas in July school shoe drive in Southport

(File photo)
(File photo)(WDAM)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Southport is inviting the community to donate towards the Christmas in July school shoe drive.

Per a city announcement on Monday, the public is encouraged to donate a new pair of tennis shoes to be distributed by Power Walking Ministries.

You can find donation shoe tags at Shoe Show in Tidewater Plaza at 1671 N. Howe St. #5 in Southport during July.

The drive is also accepting donations of socks and gift cards.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

