Community invited to donate toward Christmas in July school shoe drive in Southport

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Southport is inviting the community to donate towards the Christmas in July school shoe drive.

Per a city announcement on Monday, the public is encouraged to donate a new pair of tennis shoes to be distributed by Power Walking Ministries.

You can find donation shoe tags at Shoe Show in Tidewater Plaza at 1671 N. Howe St. #5 in Southport during July.

The drive is also accepting donations of socks and gift cards.

