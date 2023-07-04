Carolina Beach Police Department: Freeman Park to close to vehicles

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Carolina Beach Police Department announced at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday that Freeman Park is expected to close to vehicle traffic.

The department says the closure is due to reaching capacity limits and public safety concerns.

“Public safety staff will regularly assess the situation to determine if and when the park can safely be reopened to additional traffic. Visitors may still access any part of Freeman Park,” a CBPD announcement states.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.