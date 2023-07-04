Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Carolina Beach Police Department: Freeman Park to close to vehicles

Freeman Park in Carolina Beach
Freeman Park in Carolina Beach(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Carolina Beach Police Department announced at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday that Freeman Park is expected to close to vehicle traffic.

The department says the closure is due to reaching capacity limits and public safety concerns.

“Public safety staff will regularly assess the situation to determine if and when the park can safely be reopened to additional traffic. Visitors may still access any part of Freeman Park,” a CBPD announcement states.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Carolina man drowns while trying to save children at Fort Fisher
Man drowns while trying to save children at Fort Fisher
Ogden Park
Officials: Man grazed by bullet during birthday party at Ogden Park
Crash on I-140 closes road
Four hospitalized, one charged with DWI after five-vehicle crash on I-140 East on Sunday
Portuguese man o’ war
Oak Island issues purple flag warning after reports of man o’ war stings
Officials expect the project to be completed this fall.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Median closed for portion of U.S. 17 in Brunswick Co.

Latest News

(MGN)
Old Boardman Road to close for U.S. 74 interchange and bridge construction in Columbus County
No injuries were reported after a crash at 5th Avenue and Wooster Street Monday afternoon.
Wilmington police respond to crash at 5th Avenue and Wooster Street
Officials expect the project to be completed this fall.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Median closed for portion of U.S. 17 in Brunswick Co.
(MGN)
Crash slows traffic on U.S. 17 in Hampstead