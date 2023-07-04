Another 46 rip current-related rescues reported at local beaches

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - As of 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a total of 46 rip current-related rescues have been reported to the National Weather Service for the day.

According to morning and afternoon lifeguard calls, there were 25 rescues at Carolina Beach, 18 at Wrightsville Beach and 3 at Kure Beach.

On Monday, another 90 rip current-related rescues were reported.

