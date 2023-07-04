Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Another 46 rip current-related rescues reported at local beaches

Another 46 rip current-related rescues reported at local beaches
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - As of 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a total of 46 rip current-related rescues have been reported to the National Weather Service for the day.

According to morning and afternoon lifeguard calls, there were 25 rescues at Carolina Beach, 18 at Wrightsville Beach and 3 at Kure Beach.

On Monday, another 90 rip current-related rescues were reported.

See your full First Alert Forecast
Ninety rip current rescues reported Monday in New Hanover Co.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Carolina man drowns while trying to save children at Fort Fisher
Man drowns while trying to save children at Fort Fisher
Ogden Park
Officials: Man grazed by bullet during birthday party at Ogden Park
Crash on I-140 closes road
Four hospitalized, one charged with DWI after five-vehicle crash on I-140 East on Sunday
Portuguese man o’ war
Oak Island issues purple flag warning after reports of man o’ war stings
Officials expect the project to be completed this fall.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Median closed for portion of U.S. 17 in Brunswick Co.

Latest News

(File photo)
Community invited to donate toward Christmas in July school shoe drive in Southport
At least six people stung by Portuguese man o’ wars near Oak Island
Leland police responding to two car crashes, advise caution
Another 46 rip current-related rescues reported at local beaches
Carolina Beach Police Department: Freeman Park to close to vehicles