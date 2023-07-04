Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Al Roker is now a grandfather; daughter welcomes first child

The "Today" family has officially grown by one as co-host Al Roker is now a grandfather.
The "Today" family has officially grown by one as co-host Al Roker is now a grandfather.(Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 3.0 via MGN)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Al Roker has become a grandfather for the first time.

This week, the “Today” family announced it officially grew by one.

The show reported that Roker’s daughter Courtney Roker Laga gave birth on Monday to a healthy baby girl named Sky Clara Laga.

Roker shared that everyone was doing well following the birth of Sky and that they “couldn’t be happier.”

Sky is Roker’s first grandchild.

Laga first announced that she and her husband Wes were expecting a child in March.

According to the “Today” show, Laga shared with the team that the family is extremely excited to welcome a new member into their lives: “We feel truly blessed and excited for our little miracle.”

Earlier this year, Roker reunited with his “Today” co-hosts after being off the air due to medical issues since November 2022.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Carolina man drowns while trying to save children at Fort Fisher
Man drowns while trying to save children at Fort Fisher
Ogden Park
Officials: Man grazed by bullet during birthday party at Ogden Park
Crash on I-140 closes road
Four hospitalized, one charged with DWI after five-vehicle crash on I-140 East on Sunday
Portuguese man o’ war
Oak Island issues purple flag warning after reports of man o’ war stings
Officials expect the project to be completed this fall.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Median closed for portion of U.S. 17 in Brunswick Co.

Latest News

A Portuguese man o' war washes ashore.
At least six people stung by Portuguese man o’ wars near Oak Island
Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at Southwark Crown Court where he is accused of sexual offenses...
Accuser says he told Kevin Spacey after crude advance, ‘I don’t bat for that team’
Mass shootings mar Fourth of July weekend
Joey Chestnut eats a hot dog as he competes for his 16th championship title during the 2023...
Joey Chestnut shakes off rain delay, defends title at Nathan’s Fourth of July hot dog contest
Emergency crews responded to reports of an explosion involving fireworks on July 4 in east Texas.
1 dead, 4 injured in Fourth of July fireworks explosion in east Texas