55 people become new citizens at Fourth of July Festival Naturalization Ceremony in Southport

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - For most Americans the fourth of July is about fun and fireworks. But for a group of 55 people, the holiday will now mean much more. These men and women born outside the United States took the Oath of Allegiance on Monday to become new United States citizens. It took place at a Naturalization Ceremony in Southport, as part of the North Carolina Fourth of July Festival.

Amjad Dablan, who was born in Palestine, came to his new country in pursuit of a better life. “The situation in Syria and the civil war there, it was so hard for young people to start their life,” said Dablan.

Dablan came to the United States four years ago to pursue an education at Wake Technical Community College and North Carolina State University. His wife and his 2 year-old daughter are already U.S. citizens, and both were in attendance for his big day.

“I think it’s one special moment because I will get U.S. citizenship, and I will have a chance to travel to go and live in a free place,” said Dablan.

Fredrick Acagmpong was born in Ghana, and has spent more than a decade in the United States. He came to play soccer and attend North Carolina Wesleyan University, and he says faculty he met at the school helped him start his journey toward citizenship.

“This journey has been a very long time ago, again I came in 2008, so it’s been 15 years,” said Acagmpong. “I think really the reason why I chose to become American is because I think I’ve kind of built a life here.”

Like Amjad, Fredrick’s wife is an American citizen who helped him work toward achieving his goal of American citizenship. While many people might take the benefits and responsibilities of being a U.S. citizen for granted, they are not lost on him.

“I’m very grateful to be here,” Acagmpong said. “I’m American now, and I take it very seriously. I know that comes a lot with it. A lot of opportunities, a lot of possibilities, but I think I’m going to take that on.”

Once they read the Oath of Allegiance, each new citizen receives a Certification of Citizenship, which proves the citizenship of someone born outside the United States.

