Wilmington Fire Department crews extinguish fire at Wellington Avenue home
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Fire Department crews responded to a fire at Wellington Avenue on Monday, July 3.
According to a WFD representative, the fire was extinguished pretty quickly after arrival and was contained to a single unit.
No people were home at the time of the fire.
As of about 1:15 p.m., the 1300 block of Wellington Avenue is still closed.
Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.