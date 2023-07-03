Senior Connect
Wilmington Fire Department crews extinguish fire at Wellington Avenue home

Wilmington Fire Department crews respond to fire at Wellington Avenue on Monday, July 3
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Fire Department crews responded to a fire at Wellington Avenue on Monday, July 3.

According to a WFD representative, the fire was extinguished pretty quickly after arrival and was contained to a single unit.

No people were home at the time of the fire.

As of about 1:15 p.m., the 1300 block of Wellington Avenue is still closed.

