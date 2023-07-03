Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Whiteville man facing more than a dozen charges after attempting to flee traffic stop

Jered Hathaway and Brandon Faison
Jered Hathaway and Brandon Faison(CCSO)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS CO., N.C. (WECT) - A Whiteville man is facing more than a dozen charges after he fled a traffic stop, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say that a state trooper smelled marijuana and saw it in plain view after stopping a vehicle on Slippery Log Road near Thompson Town Road on June 30.

After the trooper requested a deputy to respond the the scene, the front passenger, Brandon Faison, allegedly struck a deputy with his elbow and ran into traffic.

Faison was taken into custody shortly afterward.

“A bag was located inside the vehicle with marijuana, methamphetamine, crack cocaine, heroin, cash, packaging materials and a handgun,” according to a sheriff’s office spokesperson.

The driver, Jered Hathaway, is accused of having a “marijuana cigarette” on his person and was charged with multiple drug-related offenses.

Faison, who also had four outstanding warrants that were served, faces 18 charges, including assault on a government official and six drug-related charges.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Carolina man drowns while trying to save children at Fort Fisher
Man drowns while trying to save children at Fort Fisher
Crash on I-140 closes road
Crash closes road on I-140E. in New Hanover County
The first supermoon of 2023 hits the skies on July 3.
First supermoon of the year hits the skies next week
Fireworks
Fireworks, large crowds can be triggering for veterans with PTSD
Zoo Knoxville announced the death of a 38-year-old chimpanzee named Binti.
Zoo announces death of beloved 38-year-old chimpanzee Binti

Latest News

Wilmington Fire Department crews respond to fire at Wellington Avenue on Monday, July 3
Wilmington Fire Department crews extinguish fire at Wellington Avenue home; two pets dead
Gore appointed as Superior Court Judge for Bladen, Columbus counties
Two men were seen climbing the track of the Fury 325 rollercoaster at Carowinds on Monday.
Team to inspect Carowinds’ Fury 325 ride after crack discovered in support beam
Fran's Fans took place June 29, 30 at five different Lowe's Home Improvement Stores in three...
Fran’s Fans sets new record with close to 3,000 fans collected for area seniors