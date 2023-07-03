Whiteville man facing more than a dozen charges after attempting to flee traffic stop

COLUMBUS CO., N.C. (WECT) - A Whiteville man is facing more than a dozen charges after he fled a traffic stop, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say that a state trooper smelled marijuana and saw it in plain view after stopping a vehicle on Slippery Log Road near Thompson Town Road on June 30.

After the trooper requested a deputy to respond the the scene, the front passenger, Brandon Faison, allegedly struck a deputy with his elbow and ran into traffic.

Faison was taken into custody shortly afterward.

“A bag was located inside the vehicle with marijuana, methamphetamine, crack cocaine, heroin, cash, packaging materials and a handgun,” according to a sheriff’s office spokesperson.

The driver, Jered Hathaway, is accused of having a “marijuana cigarette” on his person and was charged with multiple drug-related offenses.

Faison, who also had four outstanding warrants that were served, faces 18 charges, including assault on a government official and six drug-related charges.

