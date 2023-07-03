TRAFFIC ALERT: Median closed for portion of U.S. 17 in Brunswick Co.

BRUNSWICK COOUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A portion of the median on U.S. 17 has been closed in Brunswick County.

“Crews have closed the median on US 17 at Red Bug and Royal Oaks roads,” the N.C. Department of Transportation stated in a Facebook post. “The contractor will install a signal and pavement markings.

“There is a signed detour.”

Officials expect the project to be completed this fall.

HEADS UP⚠️ Crews have closed the median on US 17 at Red Bug and Royal Oaks roads.



The contractor will install a signal and pavement markings. The project is expected to be complete this fall.



There is a signed detour. Use caution in the area❗ pic.twitter.com/qw9lGP7R4M — NCDOT Southern Coast (@NCDOT_Scoast) July 3, 2023

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.