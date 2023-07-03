Senior Connect
TRAFFIC ALERT: Median closed for portion of U.S. 17 in Brunswick Co.

Officials expect the project to be completed this fall.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT
BRUNSWICK COOUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A portion of the median on U.S. 17 has been closed in Brunswick County.

“Crews have closed the median on US 17 at Red Bug and Royal Oaks roads,” the N.C. Department of Transportation stated in a Facebook post. “The contractor will install a signal and pavement markings.

“There is a signed detour.”

Officials expect the project to be completed this fall.

