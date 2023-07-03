Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Too soon? Subway sign pokes fun at recent sub implosion near Titanic wreckage

The sign could be seen on Sunday morning at the Subway location in Rincon on Highway 21.
The sign could be seen on Sunday morning at the Subway location in Rincon on Highway 21.(WTOC Viewer)
By WTOC Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) – A new phrase posted on a Subway sign in Georgia sent social media into a frenzy.

The sign for the Subway restaurant in Rincon reads, “Our subs don’t implode.”

The phrase is presumably a reference to the recent implosion of the Titan submersible that killed five people near the wreckage of the Titanic.

WTOC has received several messages and comments from viewers, saying it was in poor taste.

A post on Reddit has thousands of comments, with many posing the question – how soon is too soon for jokes?

The store manager told WTOC the sign was removed, and no further comment would be made.

Copyright 2023 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Carolina man drowns while trying to save children at Fort Fisher
Man drowns while trying to save children at Fort Fisher
Crash on I-140 closes road
Crash closes road on I-140E. in New Hanover County
Ogden Park
Officials: Man grazed by bullet during birthday party at Ogden Park
The first supermoon of 2023 hits the skies on July 3.
First supermoon of the year hits the skies next week
Fireworks
Fireworks, large crowds can be triggering for veterans with PTSD

Latest News

Cape Fear Cooking: Try bringing this spicy melon salad to a Fourth of July party
Scene cleared after rollover crash at Wooster and 7th streets
Wilmington police respond to crash at 5th Avenue and Wooster Street
Wilmington Fire Department crews extinguish fire at Wellington Avenue home; two pets dead
Southport parade to air on WECT; police ask that parade route remain clear of vehicles