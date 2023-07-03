Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Southport parade to air on WECT; police ask that parade route remain clear of vehicles

WECT will broadcast the Southport Fourth of July Parade live on Tuesday at 11 a.m.
WECT will broadcast the Southport Fourth of July Parade live on Tuesday at 11 a.m.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - WECT will broadcast the Southport Fourth of July Parade live on Tuesday at 11 a.m.

The parade also will be livestreamed on WECT.com and on the WECT News Facebook page.

In a Facebook post Monday, the Southport Police Department asked that the route remain clear of vehicles.

“REMINDER - DO NOT leave your vehicles parked along Moore and Howe Street TONIGHT, in the morning,” the post states. “The parade route MUST REMAIN CLEAR of all vehicles.”

Officials want to reminder spectators that there is no parking on the parade route on July 4th, and that officers will be towing vehicles off of N. Howe and Moore streets starting at 9 a.m.

The parade route will close to all traffic at 10 a.m.

“Please if you live along the route plan to park elsewhere during the parade. Thanks in advance,” Chief Coring said.

🇺🇸 PARADE IS TOMORROW 🇺🇸 🚧 REMINDER - DO NOT leave your vehicles parked along Moore and Howe Street TONIGHT, in the...

Posted by Southport Police Department NC on Monday, July 3, 2023

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Carolina man drowns while trying to save children at Fort Fisher
Man drowns while trying to save children at Fort Fisher
The first supermoon of 2023 hits the skies on July 3.
First supermoon of the year hits the skies next week
Fireworks
Fireworks, large crowds can be triggering for veterans with PTSD
Zoo Knoxville announced the death of a 38-year-old chimpanzee named Binti.
Zoo announces death of beloved 38-year-old chimpanzee Binti
Crash on I-140 closes road
Crash closes road on I-140E. in New Hanover County

Latest News

Cape Fear Cooking: Spicy melon salad for Fourth of July
Cape Fear Cooking: Try bringing this spicy melon salad to a Fourth of July party
Ogden Park
Officials: Man grazed by bullet during birthday party at Ogden Park
The "Welcome to Elizabethtown" sign
Elizabethtown cancels July 8 event, focusing on Homecoming event on Sept. 23
Tan Man of Oak Island
Family announces passing of Oak Island ‘Tan Man’ at 71 years old