Southport parade to air on WECT; police ask that parade route remain clear of vehicles

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - WECT will broadcast the Southport Fourth of July Parade live on Tuesday at 11 a.m.

The parade also will be livestreamed on WECT.com and on the WECT News Facebook page.

In a Facebook post Monday, the Southport Police Department asked that the route remain clear of vehicles.

“REMINDER - DO NOT leave your vehicles parked along Moore and Howe Street TONIGHT, in the morning,” the post states. “The parade route MUST REMAIN CLEAR of all vehicles.”

Officials want to reminder spectators that there is no parking on the parade route on July 4th, and that officers will be towing vehicles off of N. Howe and Moore streets starting at 9 a.m.

The parade route will close to all traffic at 10 a.m.

“Please if you live along the route plan to park elsewhere during the parade. Thanks in advance,” Chief Coring said.

