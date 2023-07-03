Scene cleared after rollover crash at Wooster and 7th streets

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews in Wilmington responded to a car crash on Wooster and 7th streets on Monday afternoon, July 3.

The Wilmington Fire Department says that the scene has since been cleared.

The Wilmington Police Department says that one person was moved to the hospital, but there were no life-threatening injuries reported.

Police also say that at least two vehicles were involved in the crash, one of which rolled over.

This crash is unrelated to the one at 5th Avenue and Wooster Street earlier in the day.

