COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Duke Energy is reporting that over 2,000 customers have lost power in the Lake Waccamaw area as of around 4:25 p.m. on Monday, July 3.

Duke Energy is estimating the time of restoration at 7:15 p.m.

You can keep up with the latest information on outages here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.